U.S. Soccer Team Faces Setbacks Ahead of Gold Cup

The United States soccer team finds itself grappling with difficulties after a recent 4-0 loss to Switzerland. This setback comes at a crucial time as they prepare for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Missing key players such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, the team struggled defensively. Coach Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged the errors in team selection but remains optimistic about recovery. The U.S. team's recent performances have drawn criticism, particularly after failing in the Copa America and CONCACAF Nations League.

Defender Walker Zimmerman emphasized the importance of resilience as the team heads into the tournament. Pochettino reassures fans of the team's dedication, hoping that a strong Gold Cup performance can restore confidence and quieten critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)