England Dominates West Indies with a Commanding T20 Series Sweep

England asserted its dominance over the West Indies by completing a 3-0 sweep in the Twenty20 international series. The final match in Southampton saw England rack up 248-3, their second-highest total in the format, leading to a decisive 37-run victory.

Key performances came from Ben Duckett, who struck a swift 84 from 46 balls, and Jamie Smith, who scored 60 off just 26 deliveries. The duo's opening partnership of 120 laid a formidable foundation, complemented by captain Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, who further solidified England's stance.

Despite a valiant effort from Rovman Powell, who top-scored with an unbeaten 79, the West Indies could not match England's pace. With this win, England also secured the ODI series, signaling a promising start for Brook's white-ball captaincy, ahead of their upcoming series against India.