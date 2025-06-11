Left Menu

Dustin Johnson: Chasing Past Glory and New Beginnings

Dustin Johnson returns to Oakmont, where he once conquered the U.S. Open, contemplating how much competitive golf remains in him. With a storied career, including 24 PGA Tour wins and significant victories, Johnson eyes a return to form after joining LIV Golf. The future holds fishing adventures with family.

  • Country:
  • United States

Dustin Johnson's return to Oakmont stirs memories of his U.S. Open triumph. Nine years since that victory, Johnson evaluates his future in golf and predicts six more competitive years before switching to a quieter life of fishing.

His remarkable career includes 24 PGA Tour victories and two major wins. Johnson was the first to sweep the World Golf Championships and is one of five players to be ranked No. 1 for over 100 weeks.

After joining the controversial Saudi-funded LIV Golf in 2022, Johnson experienced mixed results but remains hopeful to regain his form. As he cherishes family time and past successes, Johnson balances ambitions and realities, determined to reignite his game.

