Golf's New Game: Navigating the LIV Landscape Amidst Major Challenges

Jon Rahm, a prominent figure in professional golf, discusses the nuances of competing in the LIV Golf league. Despite his consistent top 10 finishes, Rahm acknowledges the advantages of smaller fields in LIV events. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau looks forward to future negotiations, and Xander Schauffele explores YouTube as a learning tool.

Updated: 11-06-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:44 IST
Jon Rahm, a two-time major champion, is approaching the U.S. Open with another top 10 finish at LIV Golf, underscoring his consistent performance since joining the Saudi-backed circuit. While Rahm is proud of his achievements, he admits it's partly due to the smaller fields in the LIV Golf league.

Rahm offers perspective on his impressive streak. "I've been playing really good golf, yes, but the smaller fields make top 10 finishes more attainable," he stated. Despite fewer competitors, the dynamic within LIV, blending experienced veterans and fresh talents, keeps Rahm focused on winning rather than just placing.

As the debate continues over LIV's impact on global golf, Bryson DeChambeau is enthusiastic about renegotiating his contract next year. Noting the ongoing discussions for unification with the PGA Tour, DeChambeau is confident in LIV's vision, especially with the rise of tech-infused team formats like the TGL.

