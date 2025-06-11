Left Menu

West Indies Announces New Squad for Crucial Tests Against Australia

West Indies reveals a refreshed 16-player squad for the upcoming home Test series against Australia, crucial for the World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle. Fresh faces like John Campbell and Keacy Carty return to the fold, while veterans like Kemar Roach are left out, aiming for a strong start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:11 IST
West Indies team (Photo: CWI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move, the West Indies cricket team has announced its 16-member squad for the anticipated three-test series against Australia, beginning June 25 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The series marks the start of the World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle, a crucial competition for both teams.

Returning to the squad is John Campbell, who last played in 2022. His selection follows a stellar domestic season. Keacy Carty also reclaims his spot after an impressive performance across formats. Shai Hope returns to the Test stage, while Brandon King and Kevlon Anderson receive maiden call-ups.

CWI's Cricket Director, Miles Bascombe, emphasized the focus on consistency and a dynamic gameplay strategy. The refreshed squad aims to make an impactful start against Australia, aiming to elevate the West Indies in the Test rankings. Coach Darren Sammy expressed optimism about revitalizing the team's home dominance.

