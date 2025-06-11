West Indies Announces New Squad for Crucial Tests Against Australia

In a strategic move, the West Indies cricket team has announced its 16-member squad for the anticipated three-test series against Australia, beginning June 25 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The series marks the start of the World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle, a crucial competition for both teams.

Returning to the squad is John Campbell, who last played in 2022. His selection follows a stellar domestic season. Keacy Carty also reclaims his spot after an impressive performance across formats. Shai Hope returns to the Test stage, while Brandon King and Kevlon Anderson receive maiden call-ups.

CWI's Cricket Director, Miles Bascombe, emphasized the focus on consistency and a dynamic gameplay strategy. The refreshed squad aims to make an impactful start against Australia, aiming to elevate the West Indies in the Test rankings. Coach Darren Sammy expressed optimism about revitalizing the team's home dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)