Tense Tie-Breaks at BOSS Open as Indo-American Duo Battles Hard

Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway put on a valiant performance at the BOSS Open before falling to Santiago Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek in dual tie-break sets. The tournament continues for India with Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji competing alongside their partners in hopes of advancing further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:51 IST
In a thrilling encounter at the BOSS Open, India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway showed remarkable resilience but ultimately fell in two tie-break sets to Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Austin Krajicek of the USA.

The match, lasting an intense one hour and 34 minutes, saw the Indo-American pair narrowly lose both sets by identical scores of 6-7 (5). Despite the loss, the Indian presence in the tournament remains strong as veteran doubles player Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji look to carry forward the challenge.

Balaji, paired with Mexico's Miguel Reyes-Varela, faces the formidable second-seeded French duo of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. Meanwhile, the experienced Bopanna has teamed up with Belgium's Sander Gille, targeting victory against the local favorites Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

