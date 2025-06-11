Tuchel's Bumpy Ride: England's New Coach Faces Early Challenges

Thomas Tuchel, the newly appointed manager of the England national soccer team, was brought in to elevate the squad's performance and achieve World Cup glory. However, the road has been rocky for the German coach as he contends with early challenges and growing discontent among fans.

Tuchel, known for his managerial stints with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea, was hired to infuse tactical innovation into a team formerly led by Gareth Southgate. Yet, recent performances, including a 3-1 loss to Senegal, have raised questions about England's direction under his guidance.

While Tuchel strives to implement his ideas amidst pressure and skepticism, selections such as veteran players Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker have drawn criticism. As England prepares for upcoming matches, the pressure is on Tuchel to turn around the national team's fortunes and win over both fans and the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)