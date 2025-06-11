Left Menu

Olympic Champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen Launches Spring Run Club

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen has launched the Spring Run Club with his brothers and fellow athletes to build a global running community. The club will partner with Smartfish Sports Nutrition for funding. This comes amid legal issues involving Jakob's father charged with abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:24 IST
Olympic Champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen Launches Spring Run Club
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two-times Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen has announced the formation of the Spring Run Club, a running team he unveiled alongside his brothers and two other Norwegian athletes on Wednesday.

The team aims to foster a global community for running enthusiasts of all skill levels, sharing expert tips and training insights as part of their mission. "We want to share our knowledge and help grow a global running movement," Ingebrigtsen stated.

The club, which secured a partnership with Smartfish Sports Nutrition, aims to receive substantial operational funding. This announcement coincides with ongoing legal issues involving Jakob's father, Gjert Ingebrigtsen, accused of child abuse, which is currently under trial.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025