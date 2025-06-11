Olympic Champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen Launches Spring Run Club

Two-times Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen has announced the formation of the Spring Run Club, a running team he unveiled alongside his brothers and two other Norwegian athletes on Wednesday.

The team aims to foster a global community for running enthusiasts of all skill levels, sharing expert tips and training insights as part of their mission. "We want to share our knowledge and help grow a global running movement," Ingebrigtsen stated.

The club, which secured a partnership with Smartfish Sports Nutrition, aims to receive substantial operational funding. This announcement coincides with ongoing legal issues involving Jakob's father, Gjert Ingebrigtsen, accused of child abuse, which is currently under trial.