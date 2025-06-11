Left Menu

Racing Through History: The Canadian Grand Prix's Unmatched Legacy

The Canadian Grand Prix, held at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, is set for its 54th edition. Notable figures like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are eyeing records, with McLaren leading the championship. The circuit's challenging reputation endures, marking significant milestones in Formula One history.

Updated: 11-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:44 IST
The Canadian Grand Prix is gearing up for its 54th installment at Montreal's renowned Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. This circuit, known for its challenging bends and rich history, remains a highlight in the Formula One calendar, beloved by racers and fans alike.

Max Verstappen, a prominent name in the racing world, is on the brink of making history by securing a fourth consecutive win in Montreal, a feat unprecedented in the sport. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, seven-times winner in Montreal, seeks to further cement his legacy.

As the championship unfolds, McLaren leads with Oscar Piastri at the helm. His performances, along with teammate Lando Norris, highlight a gripping fight against competitors. The race promises to be a significant milestone for teams and drivers, continuing the enduring allure of the Canadian Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

