Left Menu

WADA Opposes 'Enhanced Games' in Las Vegas

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) urges authorities to prevent the 'Enhanced Games' in Las Vegas, where athletes are incentivized to use performance-enhancing drugs. This initiative, promising $1 million bonuses, faces criticism for promoting dangerous drug use and conflicting with U.S. anti-doping values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:48 IST
WADA Opposes 'Enhanced Games' in Las Vegas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is taking a strong stance against the 'Enhanced Games' slated for Las Vegas next year. The initiative allows athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs, incentivizing with $1 million bonuses for breaking records.

WADA President Witold Banka expressed severe concerns, claiming the games aim to normalize dangerous drug use. Banka urged U.S. authorities to examine legal avenues to halt the event.

The Enhanced Games, backed by investors like Donald Trump Jr., has been criticized by USADA chief Travis Tygart as prioritizing profit over ethics. WADA calls for decisive action as the event's proximity to the 2028 Olympics raises international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025