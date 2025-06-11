WADA Opposes 'Enhanced Games' in Las Vegas

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is taking a strong stance against the 'Enhanced Games' slated for Las Vegas next year. The initiative allows athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs, incentivizing with $1 million bonuses for breaking records.

WADA President Witold Banka expressed severe concerns, claiming the games aim to normalize dangerous drug use. Banka urged U.S. authorities to examine legal avenues to halt the event.

The Enhanced Games, backed by investors like Donald Trump Jr., has been criticized by USADA chief Travis Tygart as prioritizing profit over ethics. WADA calls for decisive action as the event's proximity to the 2028 Olympics raises international scrutiny.

