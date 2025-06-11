Tilak Varma & Hardik Pandya Shine in ICC Men's T20I Rankings

India's young talent, Tilak Varma, has climbed to the third position in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings. Trailing just behind fellow Indian Abhishek Sharma, who is in second place, Varma earned recognition with 804 rating points.

In the bowling sector, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi held their ground in third and seventh positions, respectively. Arshdeep Singh is also among the top 10, reflecting India's strong presence in both batting and bowling rankings.

Meanwhile, England's Adil Rashid advanced a spot to second place in the bowling rankings, thanks to his excellent performances in their 3-0 series win over the West Indies. His teammate Brydon Carse also made significant advances, marking a successful outing for the English bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)