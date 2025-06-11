Left Menu

Tilak Varma & Hardik Pandya Shine in ICC Men's T20I Rankings

Tilak Varma improved to third in ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, following India's Abhishek Sharma. Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi remain among top bowlers. Hardik Pandya leads all-rounder chart. England’s Adil Rashid moved to second in bowling rankings with impressive performances, trailed by teammate Brydon Carse.

Updated: 11-06-2025 19:25 IST
India's young talent, Tilak Varma, has climbed to the third position in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings. Trailing just behind fellow Indian Abhishek Sharma, who is in second place, Varma earned recognition with 804 rating points.

In the bowling sector, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi held their ground in third and seventh positions, respectively. Arshdeep Singh is also among the top 10, reflecting India's strong presence in both batting and bowling rankings.

Meanwhile, England's Adil Rashid advanced a spot to second place in the bowling rankings, thanks to his excellent performances in their 3-0 series win over the West Indies. His teammate Brydon Carse also made significant advances, marking a successful outing for the English bowlers.

