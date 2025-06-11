Left Menu

Morkel's Challenge to Reddy: Magic with Consistency

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, urges all-rounder Nitish Reddy to focus on strengthening his bowling skills ahead of the five-Test series against England. While Reddy is a skilled batsman, Morkel sees potential in his bowling and desires consistency to complement his versatile skill set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beckenham | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:48 IST
Morkel's Challenge to Reddy: Magic with Consistency
Nitish Reddy

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has issued a challenge to Nitish Reddy to enhance his bowling prowess ahead of the upcoming Test series against England. Though Reddy boasts impressive batting skills, Morkel envisions him stepping up as a formidable seam option.

During the practice sessions, Morkel has been working closely with Reddy to encourage his development as a bowler. The coach emphasizes that, with consistent improvement, Reddy can become a crucial asset in the challenging English conditions.

Reddy is contending for a seam-bowling all-rounder position in the playing XI. As preparations heat up, the team focuses on adapting to the English climate and playing conditions to ensure that every player is ready for the rigors of Test cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025