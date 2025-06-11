Morkel's Challenge to Reddy: Magic with Consistency

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has issued a challenge to Nitish Reddy to enhance his bowling prowess ahead of the upcoming Test series against England. Though Reddy boasts impressive batting skills, Morkel envisions him stepping up as a formidable seam option.

During the practice sessions, Morkel has been working closely with Reddy to encourage his development as a bowler. The coach emphasizes that, with consistent improvement, Reddy can become a crucial asset in the challenging English conditions.

Reddy is contending for a seam-bowling all-rounder position in the playing XI. As preparations heat up, the team focuses on adapting to the English climate and playing conditions to ensure that every player is ready for the rigors of Test cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)