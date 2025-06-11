Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh League Season 2 Kicks Off with Thrilling Gwalior vs. Chambal Derby

The second season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) begins with a high-stakes clash between Gwalior Cheetahs and debutants Chambal Ghariyals. The match, hosted in Gwalior, signifies the start of a new regional rivalry and aims to provide a platform for cricketing talent in the state.

Updated: 11-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is set to launch its eagerly anticipated second season with an exciting opener between the Gwalior Cheetahs and newcomers Chambal Ghariyals on June 12. This opening match at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior promises to ignite a fresh local rivalry and set the competitive tone for the season.

In its sophomore year, the MPL seeks to attract cricket fans from diverse regions, as both the Gwalior Cheetahs and Chambal Ghariyals aim to demonstrate their prowess on the field. Gwalior Cheetahs CEO Madhav Singhania emphasized the team's people-centric approach and highlighted the role of key player Rajat Patidar, while ensuring continued contribution to elevating the league's profile.

Chambal Ghariyals, led by Shubham Sharma, are geared up for their league debut, backed by a supportive ownership group and featuring notable players like pacer Kuldeep Sen. The Ghariyals' ambition is matched by their dedication to advancing regional talent and putting Madhya Pradesh cricket on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

