Madhya Pradesh League Season 2 Kicks Off with Thrilling Gwalior vs. Chambal Derby

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is set to launch its eagerly anticipated second season with an exciting opener between the Gwalior Cheetahs and newcomers Chambal Ghariyals on June 12. This opening match at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior promises to ignite a fresh local rivalry and set the competitive tone for the season.

In its sophomore year, the MPL seeks to attract cricket fans from diverse regions, as both the Gwalior Cheetahs and Chambal Ghariyals aim to demonstrate their prowess on the field. Gwalior Cheetahs CEO Madhav Singhania emphasized the team's people-centric approach and highlighted the role of key player Rajat Patidar, while ensuring continued contribution to elevating the league's profile.

Chambal Ghariyals, led by Shubham Sharma, are geared up for their league debut, backed by a supportive ownership group and featuring notable players like pacer Kuldeep Sen. The Ghariyals' ambition is matched by their dedication to advancing regional talent and putting Madhya Pradesh cricket on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)