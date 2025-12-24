Left Menu

Shafali Verma: The Rising Star of Indian Women's T20 Cricket

Shafali Verma, India's young batting sensation, has achieved her eighth Player of the Match award, surpassing Smriti Mandhana in T20I cricket. Her explosive innings against Sri Lanka led India to a significant win, further solidifying her position among India's top performers alongside Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:25 IST
Shafali Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's young cricket sensation Shafali Verma has surpassed Smriti Mandhana to become the third-highest recipient of Player of the Match accolades in T20 internationals for the Indian women's team. Verma, at just 21, has notched her eighth such award, trailing only cricket stalwarts Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Verma's latest heroics featured an unbeaten 69 off 34 balls against Sri Lanka in the second T20I. Her innings, punctuated by 11 fours and a six, propelled India to a seven-wicket victory and a 2-0 series lead. Verma's strategic play amid challenging conditions underscored her potential as a leading figure in women's cricket.

With her record, Verma now stands behind Mithali Raj, who boasts 12 awards from 89 matches played between 2006 and 2019, and Harmanpreet Kaur, with 11 from 184 matches. Demonstrating maturity beyond her years, Verma reflected on her performance, acknowledging the importance of accepting one's weaknesses to grow as a player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

