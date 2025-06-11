Steve Smith Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in ICC Knockout Milestones

In a significant achievement, Australian batting maestro Steve Smith surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, climbing to the second position for the most fifty-plus scores in ICC tournament knockout matches.

Smith's latest innings, a crucial 66 off 112 balls against South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, not only strengthened Australia's position but also underlined his reputation as the ultimate clutch batter.

Despite Tendulkar's superior aggregate of 682 runs in 15 matches averaging 48.71, Smith's average of 59.09 stands testament to his consistency in 13 innings. Meanwhile, India's Virat Kohli remains the top scorer in knockout matches, with over 1,000 runs in 22 matches. The match saw SA dominate initially, reducing Australia to 67/4, before Smith and Beau Webster steadied the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)