Scheffler Leads Star-Studded U.S. Open Lineup at Oakmont

Scottie Scheffler emerges as the frontrunner in the highly anticipated U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club starting Thursday. With a formidable field of 156 players, the tournament is drawing significant attention to Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy, who are expected to be frontrunners.

Oakmont's course is famously difficult, requiring precision due to its narrow fairways and fast greens. Scheffler's recent form, which includes three victories in his last four starts, positions him as a strong contender. A win could add Scheffler to the elite group with three major titles.

Aside from Scheffler, DeChambeau aims to defend his previous title with the support of fans, while McIlroy seeks to regain form after a missed cut. The tournament also holds significance for six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, needing a victory to complete his career Grand Slam.

