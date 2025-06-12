Oakmont's Endurance Test: The Toughest U.S. Open Yet

Oakmont Country Club once again sets the stage for the U.S. Open, presenting golfers with an unparalleled challenge characterized by its treacherous terrain and exacting demands. Known for its infamous roughs and historically testing conditions, Oakmont is where golfing legends are both made and tested.

As Rory McIlroy and fellow golfers prepare to navigate the punishing greens this June, they confront not just the elements but also the weight of tradition. Jon Rahm, a past victor, understands the trials ahead: delicate fairways, unforgiving bunkers, and the omnipresent pressure to triumph.

The USGA, committed to preserving Oakmont's legacy, upholds their mantra of 'tough but fair.' With the harsh grass threatening even the best players, Oakmont remains a proving ground where precision reigns supreme, and endurance is the hallmark of success.

