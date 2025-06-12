Azteca Stadium Unveils Revamped Features Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Azteca Stadium is on the brink of a grand reopening, after undergoing extensive renovations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The changes, including a hybrid playing field, modernized locker rooms, and hospitality areas, promise to enhance attendees' experiences, according to stadium director Felix Aguirre.

Ollamani, the sports entertainment firm owning the venue, announced that the upgraded Azteca will be ready by March 26, 75 days before the World Cup kicks off. This iconic stadium, which will host five matches including the opener, boasts expanded capacity and improved facilities for players, fans, and media alike.

While specific details on new seating capacity and vertical transport remain under wraps, benefits like larger LED screens and a refined ventilation system are confirmed. The stadium faced hurdles like opposition to initial plans from local residents, yet remains committed to modern enhancements that respect its historical essence.