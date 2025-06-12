Left Menu

Rising All-Rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's Role in India's England Tour

With key bowlers like Mohammed Shami absent, India's tour of England will see increased reliance on all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. The team management plans strategic use of Jasprit Bumrah due to workload concerns. Coach Morne Morkel emphasizes Reddy's need for consistency to complement the bowling attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:47 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy

India's bowling lineup will heavily depend on all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy during their England tour, as confirmed by bowling coach Morne Morkel. Key bowler Mohammed Shami's absence due to fitness issues and the need to manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload have intensified the focus on alternate bowlers.

Team management has slated pace spearhead Bumrah to play only three out of the five scheduled tests, commencing June 20 in Leeds. Seam-bowling all-rounders Reddy and Shardul Thakur are prepared to fill any voids that arise, with Morkel urging Reddy to enhance his bowling consistency.

Morkel remarked highly of the team's momentum during practice in Beckenham, emphasizing the importance of starting strong to counter England's aggressive batting style. Preparation remains a top priority, with players taking ownership and responsibility for the challenging tour ahead.

