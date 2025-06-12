Left Menu

Germany's Squad Strategy: Euro 2025 and the Players to Watch

Germany has announced its 23-player squad for the Euro 2025, retaining 11 players from the 2022 European Championship final. Notably absent are critics of coach Christian Wuck, including Felicitas Rauch and Nicole Anyomi. The team, captained by Giulia Gwinn, will begin its campaign against Poland in July.

Germany has revealed its 23-player squad for the Euro 2025 tournament, retaining 11 players from the squad that reached the Women's European Championship final in 2022. The team, announced on Thursday, is captained by Bayern Munich's Giulia Gwinn, reflecting continuity despite past disappointments.

Notable absentees include North Carolina Courage defender Felicitas Rauch and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Nicole Anyomi. Both players were part of the 2022 team but criticized coach Christian Wuck for poor communication regarding their exclusion from earlier matches. Rauch, however, features on a reserve list of 12 players.

The squad also highlights the potential of young talent, with 20-year-old forward Cora Zicai expected to make an impact after an impressive start to her international career. Germany's campaign kicks off in Switzerland with a group match against Poland, followed by Denmark and Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

