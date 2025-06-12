Kevin De Bruyne's Next Chapter: From Manchester City to Napoli
Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed with Napoli after leaving Manchester City, where he won 19 trophies over 10 years. He played 422 games, scoring 108 goals and making 177 assists. De Bruyne joins Napoli as a free agent, strengthening their midfield as Serie A champions.
In a significant move, Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has signed with Serie A champions Napoli as a free agent, following a decade of extraordinary success at Manchester City. At City, De Bruyne amassed an impressive collection of 19 trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League victory.
One of the finest midfielders in Premier League history, the 33-year-old's contract with City concluded recently. Napoli welcomed him warmly, expressing their delight on social media, symbolizing a new beginning in De Bruyne's illustrious career.
During his tenure at City, the Belgium captain was crucial, playing 422 matches, scoring 108 goals, and providing 177 assists. Napoli hopes his experience and skill will help them maintain their dominance in Serie A.
