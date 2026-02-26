Serie A Struggles: An Uphill Battle for Italian Football

Italian football is in crisis mode, with Serie A clubs floundering in the Champions League. For the second consecutive season, only one team from Italy has survived to the last 16, underscoring a stark competitive disadvantage on Europe's grand stage.

This season's dismal performance by Italian teams amplifies a broader malaise, as financial and talent development struggles afflict the national game. Despite Atalanta's gritty comeback against Borussia Dortmund, other clubs like Juventus and Napoli have not been as fortunate. Juventus' heartbreaking 5-2 aggregate defeat to Galatasaray and Napoli's early exit are symptomatic of the wider issues plaguing Serie A.

Financial constraints only exacerbate these challenges. The spending disparity between Serie A and wealthier leagues such as the Premier League is striking, with Italian teams unable to attract or retain top-tier talent. With Premier League clubs collectively spending over three billion pounds, Serie A's financial strategy is clearly lacking. Meanwhile, England rejoices with six teams advancing, further highlighting Italy's decline.