Tense Standstill at Delhi International: Gupta Holds Top Spot
Indian Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta maintained his lead at the Delhi International Open chess tournament despite a draw against Armenia's Manuel Petrosyan. Gupta and Belarusian GM Mihail Nikitenko are now joint leaders with seven points each, as the competition intensifies with only two rounds left.
Indian Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta retained his top position after a tense draw against Armenia's Manuel Petrosyan in the eighth round of the Delhi International Open chess tournament.
The competition is heating up as Belarusian GM Mihail Nikitenko achieved victory against Georgian GM Luka Paichadze, putting him level with Gupta on the leaderboard. With two crucial rounds remaining, both stand at seven points.
Despite the relentless back-and-forth with Petrosyan, Gupta remains a top contender. Other players like GM SL Narayan and International Master Neelash Saha stay close in the chase, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.
