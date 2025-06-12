Left Menu

Tense Standstill at Delhi International: Gupta Holds Top Spot

Indian Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta maintained his lead at the Delhi International Open chess tournament despite a draw against Armenia's Manuel Petrosyan. Gupta and Belarusian GM Mihail Nikitenko are now joint leaders with seven points each, as the competition intensifies with only two rounds left.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:47 IST
Tense Standstill at Delhi International: Gupta Holds Top Spot
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta retained his top position after a tense draw against Armenia's Manuel Petrosyan in the eighth round of the Delhi International Open chess tournament.

The competition is heating up as Belarusian GM Mihail Nikitenko achieved victory against Georgian GM Luka Paichadze, putting him level with Gupta on the leaderboard. With two crucial rounds remaining, both stand at seven points.

Despite the relentless back-and-forth with Petrosyan, Gupta remains a top contender. Other players like GM SL Narayan and International Master Neelash Saha stay close in the chase, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025