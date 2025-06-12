Left Menu

Australia and South Africa Battle for Supremacy in a Thrilling WTC Final

Australia and South Africa are locked in a compelling World Test Championship final. Australia led by 74 runs after the first innings, thanks to Pat Cummins' remarkable bowling. South Africa responded fiercely, leaving Australia at 144-8 by Day 2's end. The match heads into a decisive third day.

Australia and South Africa are engaged in a tense World Test Championship final, with the outcome on a knife-edge following two dramatic days of play at Lord's.

Australia captain Pat Cummins achieved a milestone by taking 6-28, bringing his career tally to 300 wickets, while dismantling South Africa for just 138 runs in their first innings. Australia's batsmen faltered again in the second innings, as South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi dominated with the ball.

Despite the precarious position at 73-7, Australia was able to regroup thanks to a crucial 61-run stand between Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc. As the match pressing towards a thrilling conclusion, Australia leads by 218 runs, with South Africa eyeing their first ICC trophy of the century.

