Australia Battles Back in WTC Finals: Cummins and Carey Shine

Australia, led by captain Pat Cummins and Alex Carey's striking performances, ends Day 2 of the World Test Championship Finals against South Africa with a lead of 218 runs. Cummins achieved his 300th Test wicket with remarkable figures of 6/28, while Carey played a pivotal role with a 43-run innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:16 IST
Alex Carey. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
On Day 2 of the World Test Championship Finals at Lord's, Australia ended with a score of 144/8, securing a 218-run lead against South Africa. The highlight of the day was wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey's resilient inning of 43 runs and captain Pat Cummins' exceptional bowling.

Australia faced difficulties in the third session, losing key wickets, including those of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, to South Africa's bowlers. Nevertheless, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc formed a crucial partnership, helping Australia extend their lead before Kagiso Rabada dismissed Carey just before stumps.

Earlier, in the second session, Cummins delivered a historic bowling performance, claiming 6/28—record figures for a Test captain at Lord's—and achieving his 300th Test wicket. South Africa, after a strong start, collapsed to 138 all out, with their top scorer, David Bedingham, contributing 45 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

