J.J. Spaun Takes Lead with Bogey-Free Round at the U.S. Open

J.J. Spaun surged to a first-round lead at the U.S. Open at Oakmont, delivering a bogey-free round. Masters champion Rory McIlroy trailed by eight, while tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler had just begun his round. Spaun's performance was remarkable on the challenging course known for keeping scores tight.

J.J. Spaun took command at the U.S. Open's first round at Oakmont Country Club, where he delivered a rare bogey-free round, finishing with a four-under-par 66. This performance placed Spaun ahead of major champions Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who struggled with the notoriously difficult course.

Spaun's outstanding start began on the back nine, where he recorded four birdies and became the first player to achieve a 31 or fewer in his first nine holes at Oakmont. Kim Si-woo finished two strokes behind, while Ben Griffin mixed three birdies with two bogeys to trail Spaun by three.

The defending champion, Bryson DeChambeau, opened with a 73 after time spent in Oakmont's punishing rough. Rory McIlroy initially held strong but faltered with four bogeys and a double bogey, ending the day with a 74. World number one Scottie Scheffler teed off alongside Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland later in the day, looking to maintain his recent winning form.

