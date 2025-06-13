UCI Excludes Revolutionary 'One Cycling' Project from 2026 World Tour Calendars
The UCI has excluded the 'One Cycling' project from its 2026 World Tour and Women's World Tour calendars, citing incompatibility with its regulatory framework. Backed by Saudi Arabia's PIF, the project aimed to transform cycling through new competitions and collaborations with major teams and race organizers.
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has decided to exclude the 'One Cycling' initiative from its 2026 World Tour and Women's World Tour calendars, as announced on Thursday. According to the UCI, the project conflicts with its regulatory framework despite being backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The initiative aimed to reshape the cycling world through strategic alliances with top teams and race organizers.
Developed by various teams and organizers in collaboration with a sports investment fund, 'One Cycling' proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the cycling calendar and the creation of new competitions to enhance revenue streams. However, it was judged to be out of alignment with the governance and regulatory principles of the UCI, which also noted the project's lack of sporting coherence in a press release.
Despite this exclusion, the UCI expressed enthusiasm about new investments in cycling and is open to further dialogue with the project representatives. As a positive development for women's cycling, the UCI Management Committee approved a 20% increase in participation allowances for Women's World Tour teams, alongside adding Dwars door Vlaanderen to the women's calendar.
