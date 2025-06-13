DeChambeau's Tough Start at Oakmont: U.S. Open Challenge

Bryson DeChambeau, a prominent figure at major golf championships, faced a challenging start defending his U.S. Open title at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday. The course's thick rough and slick greens tested his skills, resulting in a three-over-par 73, leaving him seven shots behind leader J.J. Spaun.

DeChambeau's struggle with Oakmont's formidable conditions saw him frequently in the rough and unable to harness his significant power. The fan favorite acknowledged the brutal test of golf, expressing hope for improvement with better execution in the following rounds.

Despite the rough start, DeChambeau remains optimistic about making adjustments. With only ten players breaking par in the first round, he aims to refine his putting and regain momentum, aspiring to become the first repeat U.S. Open winner since Brooks Koepka in 2018.