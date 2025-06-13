J.J. Spaun's Stunning Bogey-Free Round Leads U.S. Open Charge

Against all odds, J.J. Spaun emerged as the surprising leader after round one of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, posting an impressive bogey-free 66. Spaun's stellar performance starkly contrasted with struggles faced by major names like Rory McIlroy, whose erratic play resulted in a round of 74.

While reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau faced challenges on the course's penal rough, Spaun used deft scrambling and precise putting to stay ahead. His score is the lowest for any first nine holes in a U.S. Open at the prestigious Oakmont, showing control rarely seen on this tough layout.

South Africa's Thriston Lawrence sits just one stroke behind, with South Korean golfer Kim Si-woo tied for third alongside Brooks Koepka and Im Sung-jae. Meanwhile, Patrick Reed made history with an albatross, one of only four recorded in U.S. Open history.

