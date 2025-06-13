Left Menu

J.J. Spaun's Stunning Bogey-Free Round Leads U.S. Open Charge

At the 2023 U.S. Open, J.J. Spaun led after a bogey-free 66 at Oakmont, surpassing big names like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. South African Thriston Lawrence trailed closely. Brooks Koepka and other notable players struggled with the challenging course conditions. Former Masters champion Patrick Reed scored a historic albatross.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:18 IST
J.J. Spaun's Stunning Bogey-Free Round Leads U.S. Open Charge

Against all odds, J.J. Spaun emerged as the surprising leader after round one of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, posting an impressive bogey-free 66. Spaun's stellar performance starkly contrasted with struggles faced by major names like Rory McIlroy, whose erratic play resulted in a round of 74.

While reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau faced challenges on the course's penal rough, Spaun used deft scrambling and precise putting to stay ahead. His score is the lowest for any first nine holes in a U.S. Open at the prestigious Oakmont, showing control rarely seen on this tough layout.

South Africa's Thriston Lawrence sits just one stroke behind, with South Korean golfer Kim Si-woo tied for third alongside Brooks Koepka and Im Sung-jae. Meanwhile, Patrick Reed made history with an albatross, one of only four recorded in U.S. Open history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025