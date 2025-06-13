Left Menu

Survival at Oakmont: The U.S. Open's Grueling Test

The U.S. Open at Oakmont challenges golfers with its notoriously thick rough, leading to high scores and dramatic moments. Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy, and others struggled with embedded balls and difficult lies, while J.J. Spaun thrived, leading with a 4-under 66. The course's brutal conditions test the best players.

The 2023 U.S. Open at Oakmont proved to be a formidable challenge for the world's top golfers, as its rough, renowned for its thickness, became the primary adversary. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2019 champion Gary Woodland were among those who faced the punishing conditions, resulting in high scores and memorable struggles to navigate the treacherous course.

J.J. Spaun managed to conquer the adverse conditions, starting the day with an impressive birdie despite the dew-soaked grass and leading the leaderboard with a 4-under 66. His remarkable round showcased his ability to adapt and excel where many others faltered, providing a stark contrast to the difficulties faced by fellow competitors.

From Rory McIlroy's struggle to escape deep fescue to Scottie Scheffler's battle with the infamous church pew bunker, the course lived up to its reputation as America's toughest golf challenge. The event highlighted both the physical and strategic demands required to succeed in the face of Oakmont's relentless grip.

