Patrick Reed's Stunning Albatross at the U.S. Open

Patrick Reed achieved the third double-eagle of his career during the U.S. Open, an elusive golf feat. Although he's achieved three, he's seen only one happen first-hand. The albatross, rarer than a hole-in-one, highlights Reed's impressive skill despite a 3-over 73 finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oakmont | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Patrick Reed made headlines on Thursday by scoring the third double-eagle, or albatross, of his career at the U.S. Open. This rare feat occurred on the par-5 fourth hole with a 3-wood shot from 286 yards, a shot that Reed himself didn't witness going into the cup.

The albatross, achieved with a ball that bounced three times before rolling into the hole, is considered one of the rarest accomplishments in golf. Despite this incredible shot, Reed ended his round at 3-over 73 after a tough triple bogey on the 18th.

Reed's achievement marks the fourth documented albatross at the U.S. Open since record-keeping began in 1983. Joining the company of T.C. Chen, Shaun Micheel, and Nick Watney, the 2018 Masters champion continues to demonstrate his exceptional golfing talent.

