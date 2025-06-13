Patrick Reed's Stunning Albatross at the U.S. Open

Patrick Reed made headlines on Thursday by scoring the third double-eagle, or albatross, of his career at the U.S. Open. This rare feat occurred on the par-5 fourth hole with a 3-wood shot from 286 yards, a shot that Reed himself didn't witness going into the cup.

The albatross, achieved with a ball that bounced three times before rolling into the hole, is considered one of the rarest accomplishments in golf. Despite this incredible shot, Reed ended his round at 3-over 73 after a tough triple bogey on the 18th.

Reed's achievement marks the fourth documented albatross at the U.S. Open since record-keeping began in 1983. Joining the company of T.C. Chen, Shaun Micheel, and Nick Watney, the 2018 Masters champion continues to demonstrate his exceptional golfing talent.