Grand Slam Track Season Ends Abruptly Amid Economic Challenges
Grand Slam Track abruptly canceled its Los Angeles event, the final meet of its inaugural season, due to economic challenges. This decision coincides with USA Track & Field pulling its LA Grand Prix event. Despite the cancellation, plans are underway to embed Los Angeles in track's future landscape, starting in 2026.
Grand Slam Track has canceled its final meet in Los Angeles, ending its inaugural season prematurely due to economic difficulties. The event was previously set to take place at Drake Stadium in late June.
This decision aligns with USA Track and Field's recent choice to remove its LA Grand Prix from the calendar, citing viability concerns over hosting two major meets within three weeks at the same venue. USATF CEO Max Siegel highlighted the necessity for collaboration to sustain such events financially.
Michael Johnson, founder of Grand Slam Track, affirmed that the inaugural season met its objectives. There are strategic plans to include Los Angeles in the league's 2026 calendar, with discussions set to occur this summer among track leaders to reinforce Los Angeles' role in the U.S. track scene.
