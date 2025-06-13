Finn Allen Smashes Chris Gayle's Record in Thrilling T20 Show

In a striking display of power batting, New Zealand's Finn Allen eclipsed Chris Gayle's long-standing T20 record for the most sixes in a single innings. Representing the San Francisco Unicorns, Allen's breathtaking performance helped secure a 123-run victory over the Washington Freedom in the opening match of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Allen's innings was nothing short of extraordinary; he amassed a blistering 151 runs from just 51 deliveries. His knock, embellished with 19 towering sixes, surpassed the previous benchmark of 18 sixes set by Chris Gayle in 2017 and Sahil Chauhan in 2024. Notably, Allen reached the 150-mark in just 49 balls, rewriting the record books for the fastest 150 in this format.

Beyond individual accolades, the Unicorns' batting clinic saw them totaling an imposing 269/5, setting a new MLC team high-score and becoming the first team to surpass 200 runs in a T20 match on U.S. soil. The feat follows the West Indies' previous mark of 245/6 against India in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)