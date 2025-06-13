Left Menu

Finn Allen Smashes Chris Gayle's Record in Thrilling T20 Show

Finn Allen of New Zealand broke Chris Gayle's T20 sixes record during the San Francisco Unicorns' win over Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket 2025. Allen scored a dazzling 151 runs from 51 balls, setting a new MLC individual score record and leading his team to a historic total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:05 IST
Finn Allen Smashes Chris Gayle's Record in Thrilling T20 Show
Finn Allen in action (Photo: @MLCricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking display of power batting, New Zealand's Finn Allen eclipsed Chris Gayle's long-standing T20 record for the most sixes in a single innings. Representing the San Francisco Unicorns, Allen's breathtaking performance helped secure a 123-run victory over the Washington Freedom in the opening match of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Allen's innings was nothing short of extraordinary; he amassed a blistering 151 runs from just 51 deliveries. His knock, embellished with 19 towering sixes, surpassed the previous benchmark of 18 sixes set by Chris Gayle in 2017 and Sahil Chauhan in 2024. Notably, Allen reached the 150-mark in just 49 balls, rewriting the record books for the fastest 150 in this format.

Beyond individual accolades, the Unicorns' batting clinic saw them totaling an imposing 269/5, setting a new MLC team high-score and becoming the first team to surpass 200 runs in a T20 match on U.S. soil. The feat follows the West Indies' previous mark of 245/6 against India in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025