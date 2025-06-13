Mari Muthu R Takes Sole Lead in PGTI NEXGEN Golf Event

At the PGTI NEXGEN event in Punjab, Bengaluru's Mari Muthu R has claimed the sole lead on the leaderboard. With an even-par 64 on day two at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club, Mari Muthu's total score now stands at three-under 125, placing him ahead in his pursuit of a maiden professional victory.

Chandigarh's Umed Kumar, initially a joint leader, has slipped to second place. Making his professional debut, Umed's second round of two-over 66 brought his total to one-under 127. Meanwhile, Md Razu of Bangladesh stands third with a total of two-over 130 at the par-64 course.

Despite a challenging start, Mari Muthu's performance improved dramatically over the final six holes, thanks to excellent wedge-play. With 41 professionals surviving the 10-over 138 cut, Mari Muthu expressed confidence ahead of the final round, despite struggling initially with challenging winds and putting.

(With inputs from agencies.)