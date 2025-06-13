Gautam Gambhir Returns Home Amid Family Emergency as India Prepares for England Test Series

India's cricket head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is en route back to India from England due to a pressing family emergency, as confirmed by reliable sources. Gambhir had traveled to England last week along with the Indian squad, aimed at intensifying their preparations for the impending five-match Test series against England, set to commence on June 20 at Headingley.

On the recent Friday, during the time when the Indian team had planned an intra-squad match for the series, sources disclosed that Gambhir would be returning to India due to unforeseen circumstances pertaining to his family. "Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is departing from England, headed back to India due to a family emergency," insiders revealed on the day.

The imminent series is poised to be a formidable challenge for India, especially in the rigorous conditions of England. Subsequent to the retirements of seasoned players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket the previous month, India finds itself at a loss in terms of experience. The management casts its hope on emerging players as the dawn of a new era, under Shubman Gill's captaincy, is anticipated. The series will span from June to August, with matches pitched at historical venues including Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, The Oval, and Old Trafford.

(With inputs from agencies.)