Rinku Singh Rushes Home Amid Family Emergency, Leaves India's Cricket Camp

Rinku Singh, a middle-order batter for India, has left the team's cricket camp to address a family emergency. According to BCCI sources, Singh did not participate in the training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

His departure comes as his father, Khanchand Singh, is reportedly in serious condition at a hospital in Greater Noida, prompting Rinku's immediate return home. The unexpected move casts uncertainty over his participation in India's crucial Super Eights match against Zimbabwe.

Rinku's recent form has been underwhelming, scoring low in matches against South Africa, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Namibia, and the USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)