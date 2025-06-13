Liverpool's Record-Breaking Signing: Florian Wirtz Joins the Squad

Liverpool FC has made a groundbreaking acquisition by agreeing on a deal worth 136.3 million euros to bring Germany's Florian Wirtz into their squad. The remarkable transfer fee makes Wirtz the most expensive signing in the club's history, surpassing the 75 million pounds spent on Virgil van Dijk in 2017.

According to reports, the Athletic confirmed that Wirtz will enter into a five-year contract with the English champions. This deal includes an upfront payment of 117.5 million euros, with an additional 18.8 million tied to performance-related add-ons. Liverpool has been proactive this transfer window, with Wirtz being the second new addition alongside Jeremie Frimpong.

The 20-year-old talent had previously captured the attention of Bayern Munich and Manchester City, following a stellar season where he netted 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances. Despite interest from major clubs, Wirtz has chosen to continue his career in the Premier League under Liverpool's banner.

(With inputs from agencies.)