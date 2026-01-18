Left Menu

Injury Setback for Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken and Tella Out

Bayer Leverkusen will miss first-choice keeper Mark Flekken and forward Nathan Tella for several weeks due to injuries incurred against Hoffenheim. Flekken suffered a knee injury, while Tella sustained a foot injury. Leverkusen faces Olympiacos in the Champions League but will compete without these key players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:46 IST
Injury Setback for Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken and Tella Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayer Leverkusen's squad has taken a hit with the injuries of two key players, Mark Flekken and Nathan Tella, following their 1-0 defeat to Hoffenheim. Both players are expected to be sidelined for several weeks, the club announced on Sunday.

Flekken, the Dutch international goalkeeper, injured his knee ligaments, while Tella, a Nigeria international who entered the match as a substitute, sustained a foot injury. The absence of these athletes could impact Leverkusen's upcoming fixtures.

The team, sitting sixth in the Bundesliga, faces the challenge of competing against Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday without their first-choice keeper and promising forward. The injuries represent a significant setback for the club's aspirations both domestically and in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026