Injury Setback for Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken and Tella Out

Bayer Leverkusen's squad has taken a hit with the injuries of two key players, Mark Flekken and Nathan Tella, following their 1-0 defeat to Hoffenheim. Both players are expected to be sidelined for several weeks, the club announced on Sunday.

Flekken, the Dutch international goalkeeper, injured his knee ligaments, while Tella, a Nigeria international who entered the match as a substitute, sustained a foot injury. The absence of these athletes could impact Leverkusen's upcoming fixtures.

The team, sitting sixth in the Bundesliga, faces the challenge of competing against Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday without their first-choice keeper and promising forward. The injuries represent a significant setback for the club's aspirations both domestically and in Europe.

