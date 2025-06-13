Rugby Premier League Inaugural Season: A Global Celebration of Rugby Excellence
The Rugby Premier League's inaugural season is set to debut, attracting international rugby icons to Mumbai. Athletes like Akuila Rokolisoa and Jerry Tuwai are poised to dazzle Indian audiences. The tournament signifies a significant opportunity for Indian rugby players to compete alongside global legends in a franchise-based Rugby Sevens format.
The Rugby Premier League is gearing up for its inaugural season, with excitement building as international rugby stars prepare to showcase their talents in Mumbai. The league, featuring six franchises, opens on June 15, promising thrilling competition among some of the sport's most renowned figures.
Notable names include Akuila Rokolisoa of the Bengaluru Bravehearts, a decorated player from the New Zealand All Blacks set-up. Also joining is Terry Kennedy of the Chennai Bulls, a highly-regarded Irishman known for his speed and playmaking prowess.
The inclusion of seasoned players like Rosko Specman of the Kalinga Black Tigers and Jerry Tuwai of the Mumbai Dreamers adds to the league's star-studded lineup. As the Rugby Premier League kicks off at the Mumbai Football Arena, it marks an exciting chapter for rugby in India.
