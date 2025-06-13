Left Menu

Mitchell Starc's Heroics Lead Australia in WTC Finals Thriller

Mitchell Starc's unbeaten 58 helped Australia to a total of 207/10, setting a target of 282 for South Africa in the World Test Championship Finals at Lord's. Starc achieved a historic half-century, marking a remarkable milestone in ICC knockout matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:37 IST
Mitchell Starc (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a standout performance, Mitchell Starc's unbeaten 58 anchored Australia's innings as they reached 207/10, setting South Africa a 282-run target during the World Test Championship Finals at Lord's on Friday. Starc's innings not only propelled Australia forward but also etched his name in history with his remarkable feat.

Entering the day at 144/8, Mitchell Starc and his partner, Nathan Lyon, resumed Australia's campaign with determination. Despite Lyon's early dismissal by Kagiso Rabada, Starc found an ally in Josh Hazlewood, forging a stubborn 59-run partnership for the final wicket, further solidifying Australia's position.

Starc's efforts saw him scoring his eighth half-century as a lower-order batsman in Tests, setting a record for ICC knockout matches. Australia's total forced South Africa to chase 282 runs, a formidable target as they aim to end their ICC title drought. Meanwhile, Australia eyes retaining their championship, relying on their strong bowling lineup.

