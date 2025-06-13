Cricket World Unites in Tribute to Ahmedabad Crash Victims

The global cricket community joined hands in mourning the victims of the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. On Friday, Indian players, including their support staff, observed a minute's silence and donned black armbands prior to an intra-squad match. This gesture was a tribute to the lives lost when a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after departure from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the observance, emphasizing the team's solidarity with bereaved families. A similar tribute was held at Lord's during the World Test Championship final, where South African and Australian teams also wore black armbands. The International Cricket Council shared a video of the moment, showcasing the unity of the cricketing fraternity in such tragic times.

Cricket icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, shared their sorrow on social media platforms. Tendulkar articulated his devastation and sent prayers to those affected. Meanwhile, Indian players are gearing up for an upcoming Test series against England at Leeds, with the intra-squad match providing the final preparatory opportunity.