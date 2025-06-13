Left Menu

Cricket World Unites in Tribute to Ahmedabad Crash Victims

The cricket community, including Indian players and the ICC, paid tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash by observing moments of silence and wearing black armbands before key matches. Notable figures like Sachin Tendulkar expressed condolences, uniting the cricket world in mourning and solidarity with affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beckenham | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:15 IST
Cricket World Unites in Tribute to Ahmedabad Crash Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global cricket community joined hands in mourning the victims of the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. On Friday, Indian players, including their support staff, observed a minute's silence and donned black armbands prior to an intra-squad match. This gesture was a tribute to the lives lost when a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after departure from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the observance, emphasizing the team's solidarity with bereaved families. A similar tribute was held at Lord's during the World Test Championship final, where South African and Australian teams also wore black armbands. The International Cricket Council shared a video of the moment, showcasing the unity of the cricketing fraternity in such tragic times.

Cricket icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, shared their sorrow on social media platforms. Tendulkar articulated his devastation and sent prayers to those affected. Meanwhile, Indian players are gearing up for an upcoming Test series against England at Leeds, with the intra-squad match providing the final preparatory opportunity.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025