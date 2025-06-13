Justin Engel: Youngest Tennis Prodigy's Remarkable Stuttgart Open Run

In a stunning showcase of talent, Justin Engel, the rising tennis prodigy, made headlines as the youngest player in four decades to reach a men's tour quarterfinal on grass at the Stuttgart Open.

At just 17, Engel fought valiantly against Canadian former U.S. Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime, ultimately succumbing to a 7-6 (3), 6-3 defeat. Still, Engel's exceptional journey this week has not gone unnoticed.

His victory over U.S. player Alex Michelsen positioned Engel as the youngest since Boris Becker's historic Wimbledon win in 1985 to achieve such a feat. Additionally, he became the second-youngest since 1990, after Rafael Nadal, to secure wins on grass, clay, and hard-court surfaces in his career thus far.