PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen Shine in Indonesia Masters Quarterfinals

PV Sindhu, India's celebrated badminton star and two-time Olympic medalist, secured her spot in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters Thursday. Sindhu achieved a straight-game victory, overcoming Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt with a tight 21-19, 21-18 score.

Sindhu is set to face a formidable challenge in the quarterfinals against Chen Yu Fei of China, the tournament's top seed and a 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist. With Sindhu now holding a 6-1 record against Kjaersfeldt, she showcased her resilience by maintaining leads throughout pivotal moments despite Line's spirited attempts at comebacks.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen also reached the quarterfinals with a commanding victory over Jason Gunawan, displaying dominant form with scores of 21-10, 21-11. Lakshya looks forward to challenging Thailand's Panitchapon Teeraratasakul, marking his second quarterfinal appearance in three tournaments.