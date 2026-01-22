Left Menu

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen Shine in Indonesia Masters Quarterfinals

India's PV Sindhu advances to Indonesia Masters quarterfinals with straight-game victory over Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt. She prepares to face China's Chen Yu Fei next. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen also progresses, defeating Jason Gunawan decisively and gearing up to compete against Thailand's Panitchapon Teeraratasakul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:32 IST
PV Sindhu. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
PV Sindhu, India's celebrated badminton star and two-time Olympic medalist, secured her spot in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters Thursday. Sindhu achieved a straight-game victory, overcoming Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt with a tight 21-19, 21-18 score.

Sindhu is set to face a formidable challenge in the quarterfinals against Chen Yu Fei of China, the tournament's top seed and a 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist. With Sindhu now holding a 6-1 record against Kjaersfeldt, she showcased her resilience by maintaining leads throughout pivotal moments despite Line's spirited attempts at comebacks.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen also reached the quarterfinals with a commanding victory over Jason Gunawan, displaying dominant form with scores of 21-10, 21-11. Lakshya looks forward to challenging Thailand's Panitchapon Teeraratasakul, marking his second quarterfinal appearance in three tournaments.

