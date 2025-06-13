India's New Era: A Reshaped Team Faces England in First Test

As India prepares for the first Test against England, starting June 20 in Leeds, the team faces a pivotal moment under newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill. This series marks the dawn of a new era following the retirements of cricketing stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India's batting lineup is under scrutiny with crucial spots still undecided. The number four position, held by icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, remains a focal point. Speculation surrounds whether Gill will take on the role, with alternatives like Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan, and the returning Dhruv Jurel also in consideration.

The bowling strategy is another area of focus, especially the number of bowlers to deploy. While India considers its options, including five specialists or an all-rounder-heavy approach, the decision may significantly impact their performance. Amidst these changes, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj lead the pace attack, supplemented by promising talents such as Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh.

