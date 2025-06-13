Left Menu

India's New Era: A Reshaped Team Faces England in First Test

India embarks on a new cricketing chapter under captain Shubman Gill, with a revamped squad facing England in the first Test at Leeds. As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire, the team grapples with lineup uncertainties, including the pivotal number four and bowling combinations for the crucial international fixture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:34 IST
India's New Era: A Reshaped Team Faces England in First Test
Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares for the first Test against England, starting June 20 in Leeds, the team faces a pivotal moment under newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill. This series marks the dawn of a new era following the retirements of cricketing stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India's batting lineup is under scrutiny with crucial spots still undecided. The number four position, held by icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, remains a focal point. Speculation surrounds whether Gill will take on the role, with alternatives like Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan, and the returning Dhruv Jurel also in consideration.

The bowling strategy is another area of focus, especially the number of bowlers to deploy. While India considers its options, including five specialists or an all-rounder-heavy approach, the decision may significantly impact their performance. Amidst these changes, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj lead the pace attack, supplemented by promising talents such as Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025