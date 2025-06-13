Left Menu

Saha's Confident Vision: Servotech Siliguri Strikers Set to Shine in Bengal Pro T20 League

Former India cricket wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, a mentor for the Servotech Siliguri Strikers, remains optimistic despite recent defeats in the Bengal Pro T20 League. Saha highlights the team’s spirit and hard work, as they prepare for an exciting season with new promising talents selected from an open cricket trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:35 IST
Wriddhiman Saha with Siliguri Strikers team (Image: Siliguri Strikers/BPTL). Image Credit: ANI
In the face of early setbacks during the Bengal Pro T20 League's opening games, former India and Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman, Wriddhiman Saha, has expressed unwavering confidence in the Servotech Siliguri Strikers. Joining the team as a mentor for the second season, Saha believes in his team's potential to make a remarkable comeback.

Despite an eight-wicket loss by the women's team and a four-wicket defeat by the men's team against Adams Howrah Warriors, Saha emphasized the resilience and determination displayed by the players. He stated, "The results might not have favored us initially, but the effort and intent have been top-notch. The energy in training and strong team bonding promise a successful season ahead."

Saha, a seasoned cricketer with experience in 40 Tests, 9 ODIs, and 255 T20 matches, is playing a pivotal role in guiding both men's and women's squads, while also advising on talent development for Servotech Sports. His insights are crucial as the Strikers aim to elevate their performance. Earlier, a talent hunt in Kolkata attracted aspiring cricketers, leading to the selection of 11 promising players who will now train with the Strikers for Season 2 in June 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

