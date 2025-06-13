Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Poised for Historic Sixth Win in F1 Season

Oscar Piastri could make history at the Canadian Grand Prix by being the first Australian to secure six wins in a single Formula One season. With five victories so far, Piastri is eyeing more than just race statistics. The McLaren driver aims for a world championship title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:29 IST
Oscar Piastri Poised for Historic Sixth Win in F1 Season
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri is on the verge of achieving a milestone in Formula One history. The young Australian could become the first from his country to win six races in a single season if he succeeds in the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old has already matched the record held by fellow Australians Jack Brabham and Alan Jones, who each won five in fewer races. Currently leading his McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 10 points in the championship, Piastri has been consistently performing with five wins out of nine races.

Beyond the potential record, Piastri is focused on securing a world championship title. He anticipates a competitive race in Montreal, especially given the strong performances by rivals like Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes. Piastri remains optimistic, however, highlighting his comfort with the car and the overall momentum of his season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025