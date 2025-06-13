Oscar Piastri Poised for Historic Sixth Win in F1 Season

Oscar Piastri is on the verge of achieving a milestone in Formula One history. The young Australian could become the first from his country to win six races in a single season if he succeeds in the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old has already matched the record held by fellow Australians Jack Brabham and Alan Jones, who each won five in fewer races. Currently leading his McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 10 points in the championship, Piastri has been consistently performing with five wins out of nine races.

Beyond the potential record, Piastri is focused on securing a world championship title. He anticipates a competitive race in Montreal, especially given the strong performances by rivals like Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes. Piastri remains optimistic, however, highlighting his comfort with the car and the overall momentum of his season.

(With inputs from agencies.)