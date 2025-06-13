Jitesh Sharma's Last-Ball Heroics Propel NECO to Vidarbha T20 Final

Jitesh Sharma showcased exceptional skill as his last-ball six guided NECO Master Blaster to a remarkable four-wicket win against Bharat Rangers. This victory secured NECO's place in the final of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League on Friday.

The encounter was a nail-biter, with NECO chasing a substantial target of 205. The heroics came courtesy of RCB's IPL standout, Jitesh, who played a blistering innings of 46 not out from 22 balls. His performance included a stunning display of six sixes, underscoring composure under pressure.

Bharat Rangers had earlier set the stage with a formidable batting performance, posting 204/3, driven by their skipper Atharva Taide's impressive 94 off 53 balls. The game culminated in a thrilling finish, with Jitesh's final shot sparking celebrations among the NECO camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)