AU Small Finance Bank: A Trusted Workplace for Six Years

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has been acknowledged as a Great Place to Work® for the sixth time, underscoring its commitment to a culture of trust and continuity. This distinction is based solely on employee feedback and highlights the strong sense of belonging across the organization.

The Bank's success is attributed to its core philosophy of 'Forever Banking'—an enduring promise of trust and care towards all stakeholders. Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, emphasized the internal growth from a single-branch NBFC to India's largest Small Finance Bank, poised for universal banking.

Over the years, AU SFB has prioritized employee experience through long-term investments, including a strong digital ecosystem supported by a robust IT team. The recognition for six years straight reflects the Bank's focus on fostering a purpose-driven organization where every employee is empowered to grow.