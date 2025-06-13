Left Menu

Saudi Super Cup Takes Center Stage in Hong Kong

The Saudi Super Cup is set to take place in Hong Kong this year from August 19 to 23. The event, hosted at the Hong Kong Stadium, will feature four top Saudi football teams. This marks a new milestone for the tournament, showcasing its increasing global appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Saudi Super Cup, a prestigious football tournament, is making its way to Hong Kong this year. Scheduled from August 19 to 23, the event will include matches featuring Al-Ittihad, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr.

The competition will occur at the historic Hong Kong Stadium, a 40,000-seat venue that serves as the home ground for the Hong Kong national team. Originally constructed in 1953 and renovated in 1994, the stadium is ready to host the thrilling matches.

This move signifies a notable transformation for the Saudi Super Cup, which has already been highly successful in past editions. According to Ibrahim Al-Qassim, Secretary-General of the Saudi Football Federation, the tournament's increasing attractiveness has made it a sought-after event for hosting.

