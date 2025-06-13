Left Menu

Chile to Host Historic 24-Team FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in 2025

The FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2025 in Chile marks a first with 24 teams. The event, celebrated in a draw ceremony in Santiago, is sponsored by the Chilean government and sports bodies. This global sporting occasion will take place from December 1 to 13, 2025.

The draw for the 2025 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup took place on Friday in Santiago, Chile, marking the tournament's expansion to 24 teams for the first time. The pools have been announced, with top teams like the Netherlands and Argentina set to compete.

Key figures including Israel Castro from the Chilean National Sports Institute and FIH President Tayyab Ikram were present. Andres de Witt, President of the Chilean Field Hockey Federation, highlighted the honor of hosting such a prestigious event locally.

Scheduled from December 1-13, 2025, this championship at the Claudia Schuler National Hockey Stadium not only celebrates Pan American heritage but positions Santiago as a burgeoning center for global hockey.

